$40,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
Timberline
2023 Ford Explorer
Timberline
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Ford Explorer Timberline is built for those who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing everyday comfort and technology. With full-time 4WD, a B&O 12-speaker sound system, and the Timberline Technology Package, this Explorer stands apart from a standard trim it's equipped for both the trail and the daily commute. At 94,000 km, it's been broken in and is ready for its next chapter.
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive true 4WD confidence in any condition
- B&O Sound System with 12 speakers and HD Radio (Package 21V) audiophile-grade listening on every drive
- Timberline Technology Package (68U) trail-specific upgrades that go beyond the base Explorer
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation no phone mount needed
- BLIS Blind Spot Information System with Evasion Assist and Cross-Traffic Alert
- Aerial View Camera System plus Back-Up Camera with Washer full surround visibility
- Heated leather steering wheel and deep tinted glass comfort and privacy built in
- Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold, and Class IV Tow Hitch ready to haul or climb
Merit Ford Sales is here to make your next steps easy. Reserve this Explorer online, start your purchase, or book a test drive to experience the Timberline in person. Have questions? Reach out to our team we're happy to walk you through everything this vehicle has to offer.
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306-453-XXXX(click to show)
306-453-4444
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
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306-453-4444