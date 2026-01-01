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The 2023 Ford Explorer Timberline is built for those who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing everyday comfort and technology. With full-time 4WD, a B&O 12-speaker sound system, and the Timberline Technology Package, this Explorer stands apart from a standard trim its equipped for both the trail and the daily commute. At 94,000 km, its been broken in and is ready for its next chapter. - Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive true 4WD confidence in any condition - B&O Sound System with 12 speakers and HD Radio (Package 21V) audiophile-grade listening on every drive - Timberline Technology Package (68U) trail-specific upgrades that go beyond the base Explorer - Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation no phone mount needed - BLIS Blind Spot Information System with Evasion Assist and Cross-Traffic Alert - Aerial View Camera System plus Back-Up Camera with Washer full surround visibility - Heated leather steering wheel and deep tinted glass comfort and privacy built in - Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold, and Class IV Tow Hitch ready to haul or climb Merit Ford Sales is here to make your next steps easy. Reserve this Explorer online, start your purchase, or book a test drive to experience the Timberline in person. Have questions? Reach out to our team were happy to walk you through everything this vehicle has to offer.

2023 Ford Explorer

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Explorer

Timberline

Watch This Vehicle
14444908

2023 Ford Explorer

Timberline

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 14444908
  2. 14444908
  3. 14444908
Contact Seller

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$40,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$40,999
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
94,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8JH1PGB35605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Ford Explorer Timberline is built for those who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing everyday comfort and technology. With full-time 4WD, a B&O 12-speaker sound system, and the Timberline Technology Package, this Explorer stands apart from a standard trim it's equipped for both the trail and the daily commute. At 94,000 km, it's been broken in and is ready for its next chapter.

- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive true 4WD confidence in any condition
- B&O Sound System with 12 speakers and HD Radio (Package 21V) audiophile-grade listening on every drive
- Timberline Technology Package (68U) trail-specific upgrades that go beyond the base Explorer
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation no phone mount needed
- BLIS Blind Spot Information System with Evasion Assist and Cross-Traffic Alert
- Aerial View Camera System plus Back-Up Camera with Washer full surround visibility
- Heated leather steering wheel and deep tinted glass comfort and privacy built in
- Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold, and Class IV Tow Hitch ready to haul or climb

Merit Ford Sales is here to make your next steps easy. Reserve this Explorer online, start your purchase, or book a test drive to experience the Timberline in person. Have questions? Reach out to our team we're happy to walk you through everything this vehicle has to offer.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audio Volume Limiter
Early Low Fuel Warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
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$40,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2023 Ford Explorer