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2017 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
101,460KM
VIN 1FMCU9J9XHUE25437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and are considering a compact SUV, the 2017 Ford Escape has got to be on your list. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.
This SUV has 101,460 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J9XHUE25437.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and are considering a compact SUV, the 2017 Ford Escape has got to be on your list. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.
This SUV has 101,460 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J9XHUE25437.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2017 Ford Escape