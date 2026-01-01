Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and are considering a compact SUV, the 2017 Ford Escape has got to be on your list. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.<br> <br>For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.<br> <br>This SUV has 101,460 km. Its Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J9XHUE25437 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J9XHUE25437</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2017 Ford Escape

101,460 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
14536323

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
101,460KM
VIN 1FMCU9J9XHUE25437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and are considering a compact SUV, the 2017 Ford Escape has got to be on your list. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.

This SUV has 101,460 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J9XHUE25437.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html


Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2024 Ford Expedition - Low Mileage for sale in Kindersley, SK
2024 Ford Expedition - Low Mileage 29,111 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited - Leather Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Ford Expedition Limited - Leather Seats 228,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor - Heated Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor - Heated Seats 44,205 KM $69,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2017 Ford Escape