$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2017 RAM 1500
Longhorn - Navigation - Cooled Seats
2017 RAM 1500
Longhorn - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
135,162KM
VIN 1C6RR7PM0HS609322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,162 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 135,162 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim pushes this Ram into ultra luxury territory. On top of Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, heated 2nd row seats, a spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, rear park assist, a backup camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PM0HS609322.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 135,162 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim pushes this Ram into ultra luxury territory. On top of Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, heated 2nd row seats, a spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, rear park assist, a backup camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PM0HS609322.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
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306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2017 RAM 1500