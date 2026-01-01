Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.<br> <br>The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500.<br> <br>This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 135,162 km. Its White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim pushes this Ram into ultra luxury territory. On top of Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, heated 2nd row seats, a spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, rear park assist, a backup camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PM0HS609322 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PM0HS609322</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2017 RAM 1500

135,162 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn - Navigation - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14212727

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn - Navigation - Cooled Seats

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
135,162KM
VIN 1C6RR7PM0HS609322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500.

This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 135,162 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim pushes this Ram into ultra luxury territory. On top of Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, heated 2nd row seats, a spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, rear park assist, a backup camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PM0HS609322.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html


Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Ford F-150 88,580 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 for sale in Kindersley, SK
2017 Ford F-150 163,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer Sport - Navigation for sale in Kindersley, SK
2017 Ford Explorer Sport - Navigation 235,162 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2017 RAM 1500