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Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.<br> <br>The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything.<br> <br>This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 92,500 km. Its White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT4REC95935 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT4REC95935</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2024 Ford F-350

92,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle
14222525

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
92,500KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT4REC95935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything.

This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 92,500 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT4REC95935.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html


Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

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306-463-XXXX

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306-463-2686

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2024 Ford F-350