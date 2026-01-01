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2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
178,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1E59KKD41032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 178,000 km. It's Ingot Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E59KKD41032.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 178,000 km. It's Ingot Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E59KKD41032.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2019 Ford F-150