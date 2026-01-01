Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.<br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.<br> <br>This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 178,000 km. Its Ingot Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E59KKD41032 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E59KKD41032</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2019 Ford F-150

178,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
14144902

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
178,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1E59KKD41032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 178,000 km. It's Ingot Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E59KKD41032.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html


Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2014 Ford Expedition Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2014 Ford Expedition Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats 125,002 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD for sale in Kindersley, SK
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 63,186 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Ranger - Low Mileage for sale in Kindersley, SK
2024 Ford Ranger - Low Mileage 25,500 KM $52,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2019 Ford F-150