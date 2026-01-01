$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,186KM
VIN 1GT49PE70RF144793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,186 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Take on the most arduous of tasks with this incredibly potent 2024 GMC 2500HD. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 63,186 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Take on the most arduous of tasks with this incredibly potent 2024 GMC 2500HD. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 63,186 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2024 GMC Sierra 2500