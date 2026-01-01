Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>Take on the most arduous of tasks with this incredibly potent 2024 GMC 2500HD. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.<br> <br>This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck youll ever need.<br> <br>This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 63,186 km. Its White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

63,186 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

Watch This Vehicle
14131051

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
63,186KM
VIN 1GT49PE70RF144793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,186 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Take on the most arduous of tasks with this incredibly potent 2024 GMC 2500HD. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 63,186 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html


Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat - B&O Audio - Cooled Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2024 Ford F-150 Lariat - B&O Audio - Cooled Seats 67,861 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Ford Ranger XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 92,214 KM $34,694 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2022 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 74,641 KM $38,194 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2024 GMC Sierra 2500