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Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>The Ford Expedition comes tailored with crisp style and plenty of extra space. This 2023 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isnt much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 116,000 km. Its Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1M81PEA16995 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1M81PEA16995</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2023 Ford Expedition

116,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Expedition

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13998768

2023 Ford Expedition

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,000KM
VIN 1FMJK1M81PEA16995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The Ford Expedition comes tailored with crisp style and plenty of extra space. This 2023 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 116,000 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1M81PEA16995.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

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306-463-XXXX

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306-463-2686

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2023 Ford Expedition