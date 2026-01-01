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2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,000KM
VIN 1C4RJHEG3PC613831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, this 2023 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. Improving on its legendary design with exceptional materials, elevated craftsmanship and innovative design unites to create an unforgettable cabin experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee has you covered! This SUV has 57,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJHEG3PC613831.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, this 2023 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. Improving on its legendary design with exceptional materials, elevated craftsmanship and innovative design unites to create an unforgettable cabin experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee has you covered! This SUV has 57,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJHEG3PC613831.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
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306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee