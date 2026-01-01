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Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>This immensely capable 2025 GMC 2500HD has everything youre looking for in a heavy-duty truck. This 2025 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This 2025 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck youll ever need. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 32,282 km. Its White in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2025 GMC Sierra 2500

32,282 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

Watch This Vehicle
14014596

2025 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
32,282KM
VIN 1GT4UPEY0SF262954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This immensely capable 2025 GMC 2500HD has everything you're looking for in a heavy-duty truck. This 2025 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This 2025 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 32,282 km. It's White in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

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306-463-XXXX

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306-463-2686

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2025 GMC Sierra 2500