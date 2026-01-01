$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
2025 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,282KM
VIN 1GT4UPEY0SF262954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This immensely capable 2025 GMC 2500HD has everything you're looking for in a heavy-duty truck. This 2025 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2025 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 32,282 km. It's White in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
This immensely capable 2025 GMC 2500HD has everything you're looking for in a heavy-duty truck. This 2025 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2025 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 32,282 km. It's White in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
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Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2025 GMC Sierra 2500