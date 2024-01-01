$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
235,052KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNKVGKD4FJ316644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 235,052 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2/Safety Assist,HeatedWheel/Seats,SurroundVision 2,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 33,365 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT/Seats,Heated Wheel/Seats,HD Rear Vision Camera 24,869 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email McMillan Motor Products Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Call Dealer
306-736-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McMillan Motor Products Inc
306-736-2518
2015 Chevrolet Traverse