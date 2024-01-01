Menu
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

235,052 KM

Buy From Home Available!

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

VIN 1GNKVGKD4FJ316644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 235,052 KM

