See Dealer Website for Details.

2023 Ford F-150

53,699 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

2023 Ford F-150

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

306-743-2241

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,699KM
VIN 1FTEW1E84PFD00902

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 24215D
  Mileage 53,699 KM

See Dealer Website for Details.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Cloth Interior
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langenburg Motors

Langenburg Motors

525 Kaiser William Ave, Langenburg, SK S0A 2A0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Ford F-150