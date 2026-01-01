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Local Trade 2018 Honda Accord TouringTop-of-the-line luxury and performance. This 2018 Accord Touring offers premium features, advanced tech, and Hondas legendary reliability in a stylish sedan.Accord Touring Drive the best.

2018 Honda Accord

148,037 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Accord

Touring Fully Serviced - Local Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
14128033

2018 Honda Accord

Touring Fully Serviced - Local Vehicle

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
148,037KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F9XJA801736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade 2018 Honda Accord TouringTop-of-the-line luxury and performance. This 2018 Accord Touring offers premium features, advanced tech, and Hondas legendary reliability in a stylish sedan.Accord Touring Drive the best.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2018 Honda Accord Touring Fully Serviced - Local Vehicle 148,037 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

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306-694-XXXX

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306-694-1355

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2018 Honda Accord