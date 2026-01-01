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2018 Honda Accord
Touring Fully Serviced - Local Vehicle
2018 Honda Accord
Touring Fully Serviced - Local Vehicle
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
148,037KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F9XJA801736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,037 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade 2018 Honda Accord TouringTop-of-the-line luxury and performance. This 2018 Accord Touring offers premium features, advanced tech, and Hondas legendary reliability in a stylish sedan.Accord Touring Drive the best.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2018 Honda Accord