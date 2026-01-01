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2023 GMC Canyon

36,098 KM

Details Features

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Canyon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
14128036

2023 GMC Canyon

Denali

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

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Contact Seller

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
36,098KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP6FEK2P1181441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2691081
  • Mileage 36,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

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306-694-XXXX

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306-694-1355

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$52,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2023 GMC Canyon