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2019 BMW X5

86,960 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Watch This Vehicle
14499094

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

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Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
86,960KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCR6C56KLL07556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,960 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

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306-694-XXXX

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306-694-1355

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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2019 BMW X5