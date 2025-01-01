$54,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,089KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLM1NN314788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2492032
- Mileage 78,089 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
