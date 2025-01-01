Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 RAM 1500

78,089 KM

Details Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle
12130797

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Contact Seller

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,089KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLM1NN314788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2492032
  • Mileage 78,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Toyota Corolla 29,168 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD Off Road LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 9,905 KMS, TRD OFF ROAD PKG, INCLUDES TOYOTA 4YR/120,0000 PLATINUM EXTENDED WARRANTY, WINTER TIRES, 8 PASSENGER for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD Off Road LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 9,905 KMS, TRD OFF ROAD PKG, INCLUDES TOYOTA 4YR/120,0000 PLATINUM EXTENDED WARRANTY, WINTER TIRES, 8 PASSENGER 9,905 KM $83,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 85,503 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500