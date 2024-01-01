Menu
Compact Cars, Highline Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

17,895 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

17,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rising Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, Highline Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

