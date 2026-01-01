$39,995+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
60,496KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV4PC386442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8248
- Mileage 60,496 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2023 Toyota RAV4