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2023 Toyota RAV4

60,496 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14500741

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

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Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,496KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV4PC386442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8248
  • Mileage 60,496 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

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306-694-XXXX

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306-694-1355

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$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2023 Toyota RAV4