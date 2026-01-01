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2025 Toyota RAV4

21,338 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14500747

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

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Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
21,338KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV2SC497841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8246
  • Mileage 21,338 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

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306-694-XXXX

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306-694-1355

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$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2025 Toyota RAV4