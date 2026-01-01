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<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br>Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and youre in the market for a truck, the 2016 F-150 is a must. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. Its built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 100,418 km. Its White in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG8GFC20400 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG8GFC20400</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$559.72</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2016 Ford F-150

100,418 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14014587

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

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Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
100,418KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG8GFC20400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVL45
  • Mileage 100,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and you're in the market for a truck, the 2016 F-150 is a must. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 100,418 km. It's White in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG8GFC20400.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $559.72 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2022 Ford F-150 XL - Cruise Control 118,000 KM $33,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine 155,000 KM $74,800 + tax & lic

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Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

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306-344-XXXX

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306-344-4448

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$34,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2016 Ford F-150