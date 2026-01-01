$34,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
100,418KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG8GFC20400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVL45
- Mileage 100,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and you're in the market for a truck, the 2016 F-150 is a must. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 100,418 km. It's White in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG8GFC20400.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $559.72 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and you're in the market for a truck, the 2016 F-150 is a must. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 100,418 km. It's White in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG8GFC20400.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $559.72 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof 100,418 KM $34,800 + tax & lic
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2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine 155,000 KM $74,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
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Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2016 Ford F-150