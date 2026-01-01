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<b>STX Appearance Package, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing System, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br>The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 118,000 km. Its Atlas Blue Metallic in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: STX Appearance Package, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing System, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels, Alloy Wheels.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3NKD76994 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3NKD76994</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2022 Ford F-150

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XL - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
14014584

2022 Ford F-150

XL - Cruise Control

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP3NKD76994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Sport Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVL44
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

STX Appearance Package, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing System, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 118,000 km. It's Atlas Blue Metallic in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: STX Appearance Package, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing System, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels, Alloy Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3NKD76994.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear View Camera
Reverse Sensing System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Convenience

Tow Package

Additional Features

Power Equipment Group
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
XL Series
STX appearance package
SYNC 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2022 Ford F-150 XL - Cruise Control 118,000 KM $33,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Diesel Engine 155,000 KM $74,800 + tax & lic

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Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

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$33,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2022 Ford F-150