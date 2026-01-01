$22,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
223,157KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG4GFC42426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLACK SPECIAL
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 44226A
- Mileage 223,157 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Ford has upped the bar with the 2016 F-150 with multiple tweeks and refinements, helping it remain the top selling truck in Canada now for over 50 years. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 223,157 km. It's Black in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG4GFC42426.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Ford has upped the bar with the 2016 F-150 with multiple tweeks and refinements, helping it remain the top selling truck in Canada now for over 50 years. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 223,157 km. It's Black in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG4GFC42426.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation 186,196 KM $23,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof 223,157 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Expedition XLT - Navigation - Sunroof 60,200 KM $64,800 + tax & lic
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Novlan Bros Sales
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2016 Ford F-150