$23,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
186,196KM
VIN 1FTFW1E17JFC34909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 44826A
- Mileage 186,196 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 186,196 km. It's Black in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Leather Interior.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E17JFC34909.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 186,196 km. It's Black in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Leather Interior.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E17JFC34909.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Novlan Bros Sales
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2018 Ford F-150