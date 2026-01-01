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<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, 4G WiFi, Class II Trailer Tow Package!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br>Designed for every adventurer, this Bronco Sport gets you out into the wile, and back again. This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.<br> <br>A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, theres nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.<br> <br>This SUV has 55,745 km. Its Shadow Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sx5olzYeTkX3o8Nlz51HE9ocO6hxzazf target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Bronco Sports trim level is Outer Banks. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Outer Banks package is a great choice as it includes leather heated front seats, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, a proximity key with push button start and power seats. It also includes LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, 4G WiFi, Class II Trailer Tow Package.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C67NRE05508 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C67NRE05508</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

55,745 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14230487

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks - Leather Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,745KM
VIN 3FMCR9C67NRE05508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour EBONY BROWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVL52
  • Mileage 55,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, 4G WiFi, Class II Trailer Tow Package!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Designed for every adventurer, this Bronco Sport gets you out into the wile, and back again. This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.

This SUV has 55,745 km. It's Shadow Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Outer Banks. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Outer Banks package is a great choice as it includes leather heated front seats, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, a proximity key with push button start and power seats. It also includes LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, 4G WiFi, Class II Trailer Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C67NRE05508.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/


The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Mechanical

CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

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306-344-XXXX

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306-344-4448

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Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2022 Ford Bronco Sport