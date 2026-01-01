$28,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
169,900KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG2JFC19430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 38326A
- Mileage 169,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Power Tailgate!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 169,900 km. It's White Gold in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Power Tailgate, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG2JFC19430.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 169,900 km. It's White Gold in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Power Tailgate, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG2JFC19430.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Convenience
Tow Package
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Novlan Bros Sales
Paradise Hill
#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2018 Ford F-150