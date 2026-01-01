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<b>Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br>Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500 HD. This 2020 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.<br> <br>This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. Its no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!<br> <br>This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 96,000 km. Its Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vLsusgkQ6BzQ2BHU/TpaXFIPuc0MSEG0 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our 3500s trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DL6LG306300 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DL6LG306300</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br> <br/>Payments from <b>$800.98</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2020 RAM 3500

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 3500

Big Horn - Tow Hitch - Rear Camera

Watch This Vehicle
14187803

2020 RAM 3500

Big Horn - Tow Hitch - Rear Camera

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
96,000KM
VIN 3C63R3DL6LG306300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVL51
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500 HD. This 2020 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!

This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 96,000 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 3500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DL6LG306300.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/

Payments from $800.98 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Cargo Box Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

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$49,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2020 RAM 3500