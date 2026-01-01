$49,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 RAM 3500
Big Horn - Tow Hitch - Rear Camera
2020 RAM 3500
Big Horn - Tow Hitch - Rear Camera
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
96,000KM
VIN 3C63R3DL6LG306300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVL51
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500 HD. This 2020 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 96,000 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DL6LG306300.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $800.98 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500 HD. This 2020 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 96,000 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DL6LG306300.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $800.98 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Cargo Box Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Novlan Bros Sales
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Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2020 RAM 3500