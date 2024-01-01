Menu
<b>Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Bench Seats, Fog Lights!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 75,294 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our F-250 Super Dutys trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-250 XLT is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keep warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 with SiriusXM radio and streaming audio capable, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, cruise control and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Bench Seats, Fog Lights, Power Mirrors, Power Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2B68MED82765 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2B68MED82765</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$752.73</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill.

2021 Ford F-250

75,294 KM

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT - Alloy Wheels

2021 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT - Alloy Wheels

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

75,294KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2B68MED82765

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVJ49
  • Mileage 75,294 KM

Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Bench Seats, Fog Lights!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 75,294 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-250 XLT is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keep warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 with SiriusXM radio and streaming audio capable, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, cruise control and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Bench Seats, Fog Lights, Power Mirrors, Power Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2B68MED82765.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $752.73 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Traction Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tow Package

Rear View Camera

BENCH SEATS

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-XXXX

306-344-4448

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2021 Ford F-250