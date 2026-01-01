$27,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks - Navigation
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,000KM
VIN 3FMCR9C63NRE07627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Navy Pier
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31526A
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
If off-roading capability is what you need, this Bronco Sport is up to the challenge, sacrificing very little capability thanks to it smaller footprint. This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.
This SUV has 63,000 km. It's Carbonized Grey Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Outer Banks. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Outer Banks package is a great choice as it includes leather heated front seats, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, a proximity key with push button start and power seats. It also includes LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Traction Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C63NRE07627.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
If off-roading capability is what you need, this Bronco Sport is up to the challenge, sacrificing very little capability thanks to it smaller footprint. This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.
This SUV has 63,000 km. It's Carbonized Grey Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Outer Banks. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Outer Banks package is a great choice as it includes leather heated front seats, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, a proximity key with push button start and power seats. It also includes LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Traction Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C63NRE07627.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
BENCH SEATS
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Novlan Bros Sales
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Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2022 Ford Bronco Sport