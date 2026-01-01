$29,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Explorer
Platinum - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2020 Ford Explorer
Platinum - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
133,838KM
VIN 1FM5K8HC9LGC70462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum
- Interior Colour Sandstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 29126A
- Mileage 133,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Explorer is ready to change the game. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.
This SUV has 133,838 km. It's White Platinum in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford Explorer Platinum is an excellent choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and classy exterior styling, a massive sunroof and a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated Tri-Diamond leather heated and cooled seats with accent stitching, genuine wood trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, front and rear parking assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, forward collision warning and evasion assist, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HC9LGC70462.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $479.30 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Explorer is ready to change the game. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.
This SUV has 133,838 km. It's White Platinum in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford Explorer Platinum is an excellent choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and classy exterior styling, a massive sunroof and a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated Tri-Diamond leather heated and cooled seats with accent stitching, genuine wood trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, front and rear parking assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, forward collision warning and evasion assist, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HC9LGC70462.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $479.30 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Heated Seats - Navigation 199,890 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels 57,146 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat High Package 67,483 KM $49,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2020 Ford Explorer