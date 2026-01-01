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2011 Mercedes-Benz C350 4 Matic $13,990.00 + Taxes116,126 KM · All Wheel Drive · 5 Seater · LEATHER <br/> LOW KMS <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing available all credit situations considered. <br/> 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322 <br/> <br/> <br/> Dealer Licence #400141 <br/>

2011 Mercedes-Benz C350

116,126 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz C350

4 Matic

Watch This Vehicle
14537073

2011 Mercedes-Benz C350

4 Matic

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

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$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,126KM
VIN WDDGF8HB5BA513300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,126 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mercedes-Benz C350 4 Matic $13,990.00 + Taxes116,126 KM · All Wheel Drive · 5 Seater · LEATHER
LOW KMS


Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322


Dealer Licence #400141

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

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306-502-4322

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$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2011 Mercedes-Benz C350