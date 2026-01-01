$13,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Mercedes-Benz C350
4 Matic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C350
4 Matic
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
116,126KM
VIN WDDGF8HB5BA513300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 116,126 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mercedes-Benz C350 4 Matic $13,990.00 + Taxes116,126 KM · All Wheel Drive · 5 Seater · LEATHER
LOW KMS
Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322
Dealer Licence #400141
LOW KMS
Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322
Dealer Licence #400141
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
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306-502-XXXX(click to show)
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2011 Mercedes-Benz C350