$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2013 GMC Acadia
SLE
2013 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
168,338KM
VIN 1GKKVPED9DJ244393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 168,338 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 GMC Acadia SLE + Taxes168,338 KM · All-Wheel Drive · 7 Seater ·
Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322
Dealer Licence #400141
Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322
Dealer Licence #400141
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
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306-502-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2013 GMC Acadia