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2013 GMC Acadia SLE + Taxes168,338 KM · All-Wheel Drive · 7 Seater · <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing available all credit situations considered. <br/> 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322 <br/> <br/> <br/> Dealer Licence #400141 <br/>

2013 GMC Acadia

168,338 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 GMC Acadia

SLE

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14455318

2013 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,338KM
VIN 1GKKVPED9DJ244393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 168,338 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 GMC Acadia SLE + Taxes168,338 KM · All-Wheel Drive · 7 Seater ·


Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322


Dealer Licence #400141

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

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306-502-XXXX

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306-502-4322

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Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2013 GMC Acadia