$23,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda Civic
Si Manual | Low kms
2020 Honda Civic
Si Manual | Low kms
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
101,850KM
VIN 2HGFC1E57LH200578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 20HC-030726
- Mileage 101,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda Civic Si Manual | Low kms$23,990.00 + Taxes101,850 KM · Front Wheel Drive · 5 Seater · COMING SOON
Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322
Dealer Licence #400141
Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322
Dealer Licence #400141
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
Call Dealer
306-502-XXXX(click to show)
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2020 Honda Civic