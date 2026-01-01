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2020 Honda Civic Si Manual | Low kms$23,990.00 + Taxes101,850 KM · Front Wheel Drive · 5 Seater · COMING SOON <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing available all credit situations considered. <br/> 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322 <br/> <br/> <br/> Dealer Licence #400141 <br/>

2020 Honda Civic

101,850 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

Si Manual | Low kms

Watch This Vehicle
14455315

2020 Honda Civic

Si Manual | Low kms

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

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Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,850KM
VIN 2HGFC1E57LH200578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 20HC-030726
  • Mileage 101,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda Civic Si Manual | Low kms$23,990.00 + Taxes101,850 KM · Front Wheel Drive · 5 Seater · COMING SOON


Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322


Dealer Licence #400141

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

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306-502-4322

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$23,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2020 Honda Civic