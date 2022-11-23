Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

152,300 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 9337228
  2. 9337228
  3. 9337228
  4. 9337228
  5. 9337228
  6. 9337228
  7. 9337228
  8. 9337228
  9. 9337228
  10. 9337228
  11. 9337228
  12. 9337228
  13. 9337228
  14. 9337228
  15. 9337228
  16. 9337228
  17. 9337228
  18. 9337228
  19. 9337228
  20. 9337228
  21. 9337228
  22. 9337228
  23. 9337228
  24. 9337228
  25. 9337228
  26. 9337228
  27. 9337228
Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

152,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9337228
  • Stock #: P2434
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG1EC304252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,300 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LIMITED EDITION 



our Jeep Grand Cherokee has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is tough to beat. Its well-trimmed cabin is comfy for five, and it's one of the few remaining utility vehicles that can handle both off-road trails and daily commutes. If you haven't been around a new Grand Cherokee in a while, you might be surprised when you slide behind the wheel of the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Previous versions of the top Jeep took hits for their excessive fuel consumption and general lack of refinement, but the Grand Cherokee has rebounded in recent years with significant improvements to ride quality, fuel economy and interior accommodations. It's one of our favorite midsize SUVs, and Jeep has made key updates for 2014 to address its few lingering faults. The biggest change to the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is its eight-speed automatic transmission and its smooth, refined shifts are a welcome improvement over the lurchy, indecisive behavior we noted with the five-speed automatic previously offered with the base V6 engine. Better yet, the new transmission brings better fuel economy across the board. 3.6-liter V6 that produces 290 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, hill ascent control, hill descent control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. power liftgate, remote engine start, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Also optional on the Laredo are 18-inch wheels, an eight-way power driver seat, satellite radio and Jeep's new 8.4-inch touchscreen display with voice command. Limited trim level includes the Laredo's standard equipment plus the contents of the Security and Convenience Group, 18-inch wheels, power front seats, driver memory settings, heated rear seats and a nine-speaker premium audio system. Luxury II Group and the Advanced Technology Group. The Luxury Group II adds a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, bi-xenon headlights, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. fitted with a navigation system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Journey C...
 151,208 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 167,200 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 124,500 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory