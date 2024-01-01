Menu
Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

Only 118,855 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO.

This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options: QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G, REMOTE START SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT, CONNECTIVITY GROUP, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.

As reported by KBB.com: Youve already decided if youll like a Jeep Wrangler. This SUV will go anywhere tires and wheels will take you. In the bargain, youre going to give up a lot of creature comforts, protection from the elements and modern expectations. But you already know that.

2014 Jeep Wrangler

118,855 KM

$28,581

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara * Aftermarket Rims & Tires * Tons of Accessories *

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara * Aftermarket Rims & Tires * Tons of Accessories *

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$28,581

+ taxes & licensing

118,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,855 KM

Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 118,855 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO.* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G , REMOTE START SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT, CONNECTIVITY GROUP, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: Youve already decided if youll like a Jeep Wrangler. This SUV will go anywhere tires and wheels will take you. In the bargain, youre going to give up a lot of creature comforts, protection from the elements and modern expectations. But you already know that.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Bright White Clearcoat
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-XXXX

306-737-4958

$28,581

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2014 Jeep Wrangler