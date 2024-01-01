$28,581+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara * Aftermarket Rims & Tires * Tons of Accessories *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$28,581
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Only 118,855 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options: QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G, REMOTE START SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT, CONNECTIVITY GROUP, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer. As reported by KBB.com: Youve already decided if youll like a Jeep Wrangler. This SUV will go anywhere tires and wheels will take you. In the bargain, youre going to give up a lot of creature comforts, protection from the elements and modern expectations. But you already know that.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
