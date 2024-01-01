Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE </strong></p> <p>Our 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan has been through a <strong>presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is priced right and chock full of handy features. All manner of vehicles, particularly the ever-growing crossover class, purport to be family-oriented, but if you have either a lot of family or a lot of cargo to consistently move from place to place, its still almost impossible to beat a minivan. And in many respects its hard to beat the originator of the genre, Dodges all-things-to-all-people Grand Caravan. 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels. safety features for the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS small-overlap front-impact test. rear privacy glass, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), second-row captains chairs with the Stow n Go fold-into-the-floor feature, a front floor console and a six-speaker audio system. SXT adds alloy wheels, roof rails, power rear windows and a larger floor console. Moving to the SXT also brings a power liftgate and power sliding rear doors as well as access to certain optional equipment and packages, including a rearview camera and a Blu-ray DVD rear-seat entertainment system.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

215,650 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT DVD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11464987
  2. 11464987
  3. 11464987
  4. 11464987
  5. 11464987
  6. 11464987
  7. 11464987
  8. 11464987
  9. 11464987
  10. 11464987
  11. 11464987
  12. 11464987
  13. 11464987
  14. 11464987
  15. 11464987
  16. 11464987
  17. 11464987
  18. 11464987
  19. 11464987
  20. 11464987
Contact Seller

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,650KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8FR599386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,650 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE



Our 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan has been through a presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is priced right and chock full of handy features. All manner of vehicles, particularly the ever-growing "crossover" class, purport to be family-oriented, but if you have either a lot of family or a lot of cargo to consistently move from place to place, it's still almost impossible to beat a minivan. And in many respects it's hard to beat the originator of the genre, Dodge's all-things-to-all-people Grand Caravan. 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels. safety features for the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS' small-overlap front-impact test. rear privacy glass, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), second-row captain's chairs with the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature, a front floor console and a six-speaker audio system. SXT adds alloy wheels, roof rails, power rear windows and a larger floor console. Moving to the SXT also brings a power liftgate and power sliding rear doors as well as access to certain optional equipment and packages, including a rearview camera and a Blu-ray DVD rear-seat entertainment system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows
Roof Rails

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2016 Honda HR-V EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Honda HR-V EXCELLENT VALUE 182,700 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT EXCELLENT VALUE 112,200 KM $19,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Nissan Murano SL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 155,100 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan