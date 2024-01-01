Menu
Grand CherokeeSummit Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Green Car Journal 2015 Green SUV of the Year. Scores 20 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8.0 POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28R.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 3.09 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Polished Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Valet Function, Uconnect guardian Emergency Sos, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE).* The Experts Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making praises and setting standards for performance, Best-in-Class Highway Fuel Economy, and precision. A confident and elegant exterior design exudes strength from every angle. Every Grand Cherokee from Laredo to Summit features premium styling treatments including new, modern front grille and fascia treatments, daytime running headlamps, projector fog lamps and capless fuel fillers. The rear of the Grand Cherokee offers large taillamps with signature LED lighting, a large rear aerodynamic spoiler with a sculpted tailgate. Available premium-quality Natura Plus leather is soft and supple with outstanding breathability. Adding to the luxury and comfort are heated/ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The rear cargo area in the 2015 Grand Cherokee lets you configure up to 68.3 cubic feet of storage when the rear seat is folded down. Choose from 3 different engines including the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 which can attain up to 30hwy mpg, drive up to 730 miles on one tank and tow up to 7,400lbs. The 3.6L V6 engine features new eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle-shift steering wheel controls and the new Eco Mode improves fuel efficiency by 9% and tows up to 6,200lbs. Finally, the 5.7L V8 engine with Fuel Saving Technology boasts 360hp and 390lb-ft of torque and provides a Best-in-Class 7,400lbs towing capacity. Inside the newly updated Uconnect System features a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen, Full-Feature Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link/SiriusXM Traffic and HD Radio. Enjoy music on 1 of the 3 available speaker systems including the top of the line Harman Kardon 19 speaker system.

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

142,043 KM

$26,997

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

142,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Cross-Traffic Alert
GVWR: 6 800 LBS
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28R -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle Electronic Limited Slip Differential Rear Axle Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4WD System GVWR: 6 800 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee