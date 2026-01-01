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2015 Subaru Outback LimitedOdometer: 180,337kmPrice: $16,990+taxes<br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Second set of Winter Tires on Rims <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Navigation <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Leather Memory seats <br/> -Heated Seats (Front and Rear) <br/> -Harmon Kardon Entertainment System <br/> -Paddle shifters <br/> -Power Liftgate <br/> -X-Mode <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Cruise Control and much more! <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

2015 Subaru Outback

180,337 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
13992894

2015 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,337KM
VIN 4S4BSCLC3F3275097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 180,337 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru Outback LimitedOdometer: 180,337kmPrice: $16,990+taxes

Financing Available

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Second set of Winter Tires on Rims


Highlight features:--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Navigation
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Memory seats
-Heated Seats (Front and Rear)
-Harmon Kardon Entertainment System
-Paddle shifters
-Power Liftgate
-X-Mode
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more!


Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2015 Subaru Outback