$16,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
2015 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,337KM
VIN 4S4BSCLC3F3275097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 180,337 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Subaru Outback LimitedOdometer: 180,337kmPrice: $16,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Second set of Winter Tires on Rims
Highlight features:--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Navigation
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Memory seats
-Heated Seats (Front and Rear)
-Harmon Kardon Entertainment System
-Paddle shifters
-Power Liftgate
-X-Mode
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more!
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Second set of Winter Tires on Rims
Highlight features:--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Navigation
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Memory seats
-Heated Seats (Front and Rear)
-Harmon Kardon Entertainment System
-Paddle shifters
-Power Liftgate
-X-Mode
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more!
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2025 Honda Civic Only 13k 13,831 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Sport 45,210 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Touring - Low Kms! 77,528 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2015 Subaru Outback