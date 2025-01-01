$22,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited Leather Panoramic Sunroof AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Super low mileage with fantastic service records
Our 2017 Hyundai Tucson has gone through a presale inspection and recieved a full synthetic oil change. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Redesigned just last year, the Tucson grew in size and gained sharp, new styling and lots of modern technology. These upgrades, along with the new turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, made the Tucson much more competitive. With even more creature comforts and tech added this year, owning a Tuscon is even better. It's also worth mentioning that the Tucson received the highest possible safety ratings from both the government and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Standard safety items on the 2017 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill-hold assist and hill descent control. The base SE comes standard with a 2.0-liter engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks with recline, Bluetooth connectivity, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, an auxiliary input jack and satellite radio. Step up to the Sport and you get 19-inch wheels, a hands-free power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded interior trim with additional soft-touch surfaces and a few upgraded safety technologies. The Limited throws in LED headlights and taillights, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a panoramic sunroof.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
