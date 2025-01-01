Menu
<p><strong>Super low mileage with fantastic service records</strong></p> <p>Our 2017 Hyundai Tucson has gone through a presale inspection and recieved a full synthetic oil change. <strong>Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>Redesigned just last year, the Tucson grew in size and gained sharp, new styling and lots of modern technology. These upgrades, along with the new turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, made the Tucson much more competitive. With even more creature comforts and tech added this year, owning a Tuscon is even better. It's also worth mentioning that the Tucson received the highest possible safety ratings from both the government and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Standard safety items on the 2017 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill-hold assist and hill descent control. The base <strong>SE</strong> comes standard with a 2.0-liter engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks with recline, Bluetooth connectivity, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, an auxiliary input jack and satellite radio. Step up to the <strong>Sport</strong> and you get 19-inch wheels, a hands-free power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded interior trim with additional soft-touch surfaces and a few upgraded safety technologies. The Limited  throws in LED headlights and taillights, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a panoramic sunroof.</p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

60,500 KM

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
12103243

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
60,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA24HU522112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

