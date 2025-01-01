Menu
<p><strong>MOTORT REPLACED WITH NEW AT DEALER</strong></p> <p>Our Hyundai Tucson Limited has been through a <strong>presale inspection. Motor replace with new engine at Hyundai dealer under warranty. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle. New Tires all around. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> Its easy to understand the appeal of todays small crossover SUVs. These vehicles offer the admirable fuel economy and easy-to-drive demeanor youd get from a similarly sized sedan but also have abundant cargo space and the availability of all-wheel drive to help out in wet conditions. The 2017 Hyundai Tucson is one of the small crossovers out there vying for your attention and has a number of traits that place it high on our list of recommended models. Redesigned just last year, the Tucson grew in size and gained sharp, new styling and lots of modern technology. These upgrades, along with the new turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, made the Tucson much more competitive. With even more creature comforts and tech added this year, owning a Tuscon is even better.Standard safety items on the 2017 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill-hold assist and hill descent control. rearview camera as standard, while the SE Plus and Sport get standard blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Blue Link telematics suite is standard on the Limited but unavailable on the other trims. It includes emergency safety assistance and other smartphone-based features via the Blue Link mobile app. In government crash tests, the 2017 Hyundai Tucson received five stars (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, as well as five stars in front and side crash protection.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

148,300 KM

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited NEW MOTOR UNDER WARRANTY

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited NEW MOTOR UNDER WARRANTY

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA27HU534576

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CBK3094
  • Mileage 148,300 KM

MOTORT REPLACED WITH NEW AT DEALER



Our Hyundai Tucson Limited has been through a presale inspection. Motor replace with new engine at Hyundai dealer under warranty. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle. New Tires all around. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. It's easy to understand the appeal of today's small crossover SUVs. These vehicles offer the admirable fuel economy and easy-to-drive demeanor you'd get from a similarly sized sedan but also have abundant cargo space and the availability of all-wheel drive to help out in wet conditions. The 2017 Hyundai Tucson is one of the small crossovers out there vying for your attention and has a number of traits that place it high on our list of recommended models. Redesigned just last year, the Tucson grew in size and gained sharp, new styling and lots of modern technology. These upgrades, along with the new turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, made the Tucson much more competitive. With even more creature comforts and tech added this year, owning a Tuscon is even better.Standard safety items on the 2017 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill-hold assist and hill descent control. rearview camera as standard, while the SE Plus and Sport get standard blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Blue Link telematics suite is standard on the Limited but unavailable on the other trims. It includes emergency safety assistance and other smartphone-based features via the Blue Link mobile app. In government crash tests, the 2017 Hyundai Tucson received five stars (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, as well as five stars in front and side crash protection.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-XXXX

306-546-3993

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Hyundai Tucson