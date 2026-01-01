$14,780+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Toyota RAV4
se
2018 Toyota RAV4
se
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$14,780
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
128,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3JFREV9JW799222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, Black Artificial Leather.
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2018 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2018 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$14,780
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2018 Toyota RAV4