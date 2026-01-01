Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD, Black Artificial Leather.<br /><br /><br />Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD<br /><br /><br />Awards:<br /> * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2018 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000

2018 Toyota RAV4

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,780

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota RAV4

se

Watch This Vehicle
14422068

2018 Toyota RAV4

se

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 14422068
  2. 14422068
  3. 14422068
  4. 14422068
  5. 14422068
  6. 14422068
  7. 14422068
  8. 14422068
  9. 14422068
  10. 14422068
  11. 14422068
  12. 14422068
  13. 14422068
Contact Seller

$14,780

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
128,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3JFREV9JW799222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Black Artificial Leather.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD


Awards:
* 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2018 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2025 Toyota Tundra SR5 PACKAGE for sale in Regina, SK
2025 Toyota Tundra SR5 PACKAGE 3,405 KM $64,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 89,733 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Regina, SK
2023 RAM 1500 Rebel 24,309 KM $65,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,780

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2018 Toyota RAV4