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2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.<br /><br /><br />Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD

2023 Toyota RAV4

60,165 KM

Details Description Features

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14422056

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

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Contact Seller

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,165KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV7PW157978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2636261
  • Mileage 60,165 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

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306-569-XXXX

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306-569-8777

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$47,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2023 Toyota RAV4