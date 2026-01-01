$47,900+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
60,165KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV7PW157978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2636261
- Mileage 60,165 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2023 Toyota RAV4