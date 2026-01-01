$16,990+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
149,239KM
VIN 1FMCU9J97KUB70527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W1174
- Mileage 149,239 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Escape Titanium AWD :Odometer:149,239Km
Price: $16,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Power Memory Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup Camera
-Parking Sensors (Front & Rear )
-Auto Start/ Stop
-Auto Park Assist
-Power Tailgate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $16,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Power Memory Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup Camera
-Parking Sensors (Front & Rear )
-Auto Start/ Stop
-Auto Park Assist
-Power Tailgate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2019 Ford Escape