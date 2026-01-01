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2019 Ford Escape Titanium AWD :Odometer:149,239Km <br/> Price: $16,990+taxes <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Power Memory Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Panoramic Sunroof <br/> -Navigation <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Premium Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup Camera <br/> -Parking Sensors (Front & Rear ) <br/> -Auto Start/ Stop <br/> -Auto Park Assist <br/> -Power Tailgate <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2019 Ford Escape

149,239 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14113780

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
149,239KM
VIN 1FMCU9J97KUB70527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W1174
  • Mileage 149,239 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Escape Titanium AWD :Odometer:149,239Km
Price: $16,990+taxes

Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Power Memory Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup Camera
-Parking Sensors (Front & Rear )
-Auto Start/ Stop
-Auto Park Assist
-Power Tailgate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2019 Ford Escape