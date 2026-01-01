$16,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Ford Escape
SEL - No Accidents!
2019 Ford Escape
SEL - No Accidents!
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
158,635KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD4KUB71645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 158,635 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Escape SEL AWD Odometer:158,635 Km
Price: $16,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Power Heated Leather Seats
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Auto Start/ Stop
-Power Tailgate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $16,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Power Heated Leather Seats
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Auto Start/ Stop
-Power Tailgate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2019 Ford Escape SEL - No Accidents! 158,635 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek LIMITED AWD 112,431 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi RVR SE 135,318 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2019 Ford Escape