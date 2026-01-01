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2019 Ford Escape SEL AWD Odometer:158,635 Km <br/> Price: $16,990+taxes <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Lane Keep Departure <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Power Heated Leather Seats <br/> -Panoramic Sunroof <br/> -Navigation <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Premium Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup Camera <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Auto Start/ Stop <br/> -Power Tailgate <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2019 Ford Escape

158,635 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Escape

SEL - No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle
14231666

2019 Ford Escape

SEL - No Accidents!

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
158,635KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD4KUB71645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 158,635 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Escape SEL AWD Odometer:158,635 Km
Price: $16,990+taxes

Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Power Heated Leather Seats
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Auto Start/ Stop
-Power Tailgate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2019 Ford Escape