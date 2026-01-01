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For more than thirty years, the Ford F-150 has been one of the best selling cars in the U.S. Its a full-size pickup truck that can double as a workhorse or an adventure-seeking familys daily driver. The F-150 is a capable pickup truck that has become a staple of hard working drivers everywhere. This F-150 is the truck for you, if you are looking to do get any job done the right way. Make this truck yours today. Come down to Capital or give us a call, and dont miss out.Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2020 Ford F-150

112,478 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Ford F-150

XLT Sport SuperCrew EcoBoost **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14443732

2020 Ford F-150

XLT Sport SuperCrew EcoBoost **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,478KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP9LKE98952

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D1362A
  • Mileage 112,478 KM

Vehicle Description

For more than thirty years, the Ford F-150 has been one of the best selling cars in the U.S. Its a full-size pickup truck that can double as a workhorse or an adventure-seeking familys daily driver. The F-150 is a capable pickup truck that has become a staple of hard working drivers everywhere. This F-150 is the truck for you, if you are looking to do get any job done the right way. Make this truck yours today. Come down to Capital or give us a call, and don't miss out.Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

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1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

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306-543-XXXX

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306-543-5410

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Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2020 Ford F-150