$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit **New Arrival**
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Tupelo/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,944 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
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Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Suspension
Windows
Convenience
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Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
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306-543-5410