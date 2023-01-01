Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

14,925 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
14,925KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9980147
  • Stock #: 23W46A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snazzberry Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 14,925 KM

Vehicle Description

WranglerSportOnly 14,925 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" MACHINED GRANITE CRYSTAL, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL TERRAIN.* This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25S SPORT S , TECHNOLOGY GROUP, SNAZZBERRY PEARLCOAT, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, LED HEADLAMP & FOG LAMP GROUP, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT ETORQUE UPG I, CONVENIENCE GROUP, BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
Tires: 245/75R17 All Terrain
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer No Soft Top
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT eTorque UPG I
LED HEADLAMP & FOG LAMP GROUP -inc: Front LED Fog Lamps LED Premium Reflector Headlamps
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: SiriusXM Radio Service
SNAZZBERRY PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" MACHINED GRANITE CRYSTAL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25S SPORT S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT eTorque UPG I Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Speed Sensitive Power Locks Automatic Headlamps Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Sport S Power He...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto Cluster 7.0" TFT Color Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Radio Service USB Host Flip Integrated Center Stack Radio 7.0" Touchscreen Display Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control Radio: Uconnect...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2011 Cadillac SRX Tu...
 140,563 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 150,321 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango C...
 101,747 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory