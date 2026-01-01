Menu
Account
Sign In
This BLACK Ford Escape SE is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! It has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a AWD Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape SE!Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2022 Ford Escape

179,668 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

SEL EcoBoost AWD **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14423712

2022 Ford Escape

SEL EcoBoost AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
179,668KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H92NUA50225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # D340A
  • Mileage 179,668 KM

Vehicle Description

This BLACK Ford Escape SE is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! It has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a AWD Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape SE!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew **New Arrival** 203,288 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 Platinum SuperCrew **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Ford F-150 Platinum SuperCrew **New Arrival** 159,854 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Cadillac XT5 AWD SPORT AWD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2025 Cadillac XT5 AWD SPORT AWD **New Arrival** 31,112 KM $58,915 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2022 Ford Escape