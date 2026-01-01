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2022 Ford Escape
SEL EcoBoost AWD **New Arrival**
2022 Ford Escape
SEL EcoBoost AWD **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # D340A
- Mileage 179,668 KM
Vehicle Description
This BLACK Ford Escape SE is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! It has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a AWD Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape SE!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
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306-543-5410