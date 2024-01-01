$42,981+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Limited Elite* Sun & Sound *
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
$42,981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,719 KM
Vehicle Description
Cherokee Limited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW GROUP, SUN & SOUND GROUP.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G LIMITED, LIMITED JEEP VALUE PACKAGE CREDIT, ELITE PACKAGE , RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Painted Diamond Cut Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.
Vehicle Features
