2022 Jeep Cherokee

$42,981

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$42,981

+ taxes & licensing

Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,719 KM

Cherokee Limited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER TOW GROUP, SUN & SOUND GROUP.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G LIMITED, LIMITED JEEP VALUE PACKAGE CREDIT, ELITE PACKAGE , RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Painted Diamond Cut Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Jeep Cherokee!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
Automatic Parking
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
Limited Jeep Value Package Credit
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Front collision mitigation
SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
ELITE PACKAGE -inc: 2 Bright Front Tow Hooks Hands-Free Power Liftgate Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

