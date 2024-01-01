Menu
Clean SGI, Leather, Heated Seats, 2.7L, Soft TopCheck out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions.

2023 Ford Bronco

11,608 KM

$71,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak **Clean SGI, Leather, Heated Seats, 2.7L, Soft Top**

2023 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak **Clean SGI, Leather, Heated Seats, 2.7L, Soft Top**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Sandstone/Blk Onyx
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean SGI, Leather, Heated Seats, 2.7L, Soft TopCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electric brake boost GVWR: 2 803 kgs (6 180 lbs)

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2023 Ford Bronco