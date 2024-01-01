$71,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
Wildtrak **Clean SGI, Leather, Heated Seats, 2.7L, Soft Top**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Sandstone/Blk Onyx
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,608 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean SGI, Leather, Heated Seats, 2.7L, Soft TopCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
