Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2023 Jeep Wrangler

38,652 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA ALTITUDE **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14493903

2023 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA ALTITUDE **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
38,652KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG5PW643210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Side Steps w/Diamond-Plate Pattern

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 517 KGS (5 550 LBS)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Tires: P255/70R18 All-Terrain Front Heated Seats
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" MACHINED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Engine Oil Cooler Delete Alternator GVWR: 2 517 kgs (5 550 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler WILLYS SPORT **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Jeep Wrangler WILLYS SPORT **New Arrival** 20,856 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA ALTITUDE **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA ALTITUDE **New Arrival** 38,652 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD **New Arrival** 194,079 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2023 Jeep Wrangler