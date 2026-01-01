$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
WILLYS SPORT **New Arrival**
2023 Jeep Wrangler
WILLYS SPORT **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 20,856 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
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Powertrain
Additional Features
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306-543-5410